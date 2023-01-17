Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana averaging 30.7 points per game. Wednesday’s meeting is the first of the season for the two teams. Oklahoma City is 13-9 at home, and Indiana is 8-13 on the road.

Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game.

The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 55.4 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.0.

The Pacers have gone 8-13 away from home. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Josh Giddey is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Buddy Hield averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Eugene Omoruyi: day to day (back), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).