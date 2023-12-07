INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now won’t have to be alone while watching Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Championship!

Immediately after the team won Thursday’s IST semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers sent fans an email message announcing a watch party for the tournament’s final game.

The watch party, the Pacers said, will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets for the event will be free and General Admission, the team announced.

To watch the game, which is being held in Las Vegas, the team will be playing the broadcast on the large center-hung video and scoreboard in the arena.

The team will provide pregame and in-game giveaways and entertainment and concessions will be available for purchase.

Additionally, Pacers Entertainment Teams and local personalities will be providing “extra fun” throughout the night, the team said.

Doors for the event will open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and the game is scheduled to tip off an hour later at 8:30 p.m.

To RSVP for the watch party and reserve your tickets, click here.