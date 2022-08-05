Kendall Brown played T-ball as a kid and Bennedict Mathurin has minimal baseball experience, but both rookies’ first pitches crossed the plate at Pacers night on Friday.

“I think I might switch to being a baseball player,” Mathurin laughed.

Brown and Mathurin were joined by Aaron Nesmith and Goga Bitadze for Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night. The players met fans, signed autographs, took pictures, and bonded as the Indians hosted the Louisville Bats.

“Everyone can relate to each other, have fun with one another, and grow together,” said Nesmith. “That’s going to be key to our success later on.”

Connecting with fans was huge for the young players, who are just getting to know the community. All felt incredible love and support, and are looking forward to playing in front of the crowd they met Friday night.

“They’re great fans, and everyone seems really excited,” said Brown. “We just gotta keep it going through the season.”