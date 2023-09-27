INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA season is just around the corner.

Single-game tickets for all Pacers preseason and regular-season home games for the 2023-24 season will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Fans who registered for the pre-sale access should receive a special code in the email to gain first access to purchase tickets. According to the Pacers website, there is still time to register for pre-sale access by signing up for Pacers Insiders emails.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Pacers will open the preseason at home on Oct. 16 when Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks come to town. Opening night is scheduled for Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.

The team will wrap up the regular season at home against the Hawks on Apr. 14.