INDIANAPOLIS – Myles Turner’s season is officially over.

Turner, who last appeared for the Pacers in a Jan. 14 home loss to the Phoenix Suns, won’t play in the final weeks of the NBA season, the team announced Monday.

Kevin Pritchard, president of basketball operations, said Turner hasn’t made enough progress to make a safe return.

“After numerous conversations with our medical team, Myles, and his representatives, it became clear to everyone that despite Myles’ continued progress and positive diagnosis, there simply is not enough time remaining in the season to properly and safely prepare him for the demanding workload associated with an NBA game,” Pritchard said in a statement.

“We will continue to work closely with Myles and we’re looking forward to his return to the court at full strength next season.”

Turner suffered a stress reaction in his left foot in mid-January. Coach Rick Carlisle later confirmed he’d be out through at least the All-Star break. While Turner had made progress in his recovery, including non-contact work earlier this month, the team ultimately decided it wasn’t worth the risk to bring him back.

Turner played in 42 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

At 25-50, the Pacers are mired in one of their worst seasons in recent memory. They’re already eliminated from the playoffs and 13th in the Eastern Conference with seven games left to play.