INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers officially traded Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings.

Duarte, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, will head to Sacramento in exchange for two future second-round picks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the trade a week ago. The Pacers confirmed the move in a brief news release posted Thursday night.

The one-line statement simply read, “The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that the team has acquired two future second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Chris Duarte.”

The team thanked Duarte on Twitter, posting a photo collage and a compilation video of some of Duarte’s top moments with the team.

“Thank you for the memories on and off the court,” the team wrote. “Wishing you the best in Sacramento.”

The Pacers chose Duarte 13th overall, and he looked to be a foundational piece for their rebuild. He had a solid rookie season, but injuries and a shooting slump marred his 2022-2023 campaign. The emergence of rookies Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin also cut into his playing time.

The Pacers are expected to finalize a trade for New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, although the team has not yet announced the deal.