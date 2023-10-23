INDIANAPOLIS — A Indiana Pacers small forward has a chance to take his game to the next level for the 2023-24 season.

According to ESPN’s insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Aaron Nesmith and the Pacers agreed on a three-year, $33 million contract extension on Monday.

Nesmith is the 10th member of the 2020 NBA Draft class to reach a deal on a rookie scale extension ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Nesmith had a career year during his first season with the Pacers last season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes per game, all the best marks from his first three seasons in the NBA.

In addition, Nesmith averaged 10.5 points per game in preseason action. Nesmith was drafted 14th overall pick out of Vanderbilt. Ge joined Tyrese Haliburton in agreeing to rookie scale extensions this offseason.