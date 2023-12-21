INDIANAPOLIS — Herb Simon, the longtime owner of the Indiana Pacers, has been nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced in a news release on Thursday that the Pacers owner was nominated for the distinguished award alongside several other high-profile basketball players and coaches, including former NBA All-Star player Vince Carter, who are eligible to be inducted into the Class of 2024.

According to the news release, the list of nominees to be featured as finalists from the Honor’s Committee for the Class of 2024 will be announced on Friday, Feb. 16 when Indianapolis will be hosting the NBA All-Star Game. It will be the first time the Circle City has hosted the event since 1985.

The entire class of 2024 will be acknowledged during the NCAA Final Four tournament that will be held in Phoenix, Arizona on April 6, according to the release. The exact time of the announcement will be provided at a later time.

Simon, who has owned the Pacers since 1983, was one of 30 total nominees who are featured in the contributors category.

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass.