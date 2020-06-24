Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s in quarantine

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our media partners with the IndyStar initially reported the story, citing sources.

Brogdon released a statement on the Pacers’ website.

“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” he said. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

Brogdon is recovering from a leg and hip muscle injury that kept him out of the lineup when the league stopped play on March 11 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is a vocal supporter of national protests calling for racial equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the IndyStar, the Pacers started testing players Tuesday. They’re scheduled to travel to Orlando during the first week of July. Once there, they’ll stay in quarantine for 24 hours before being allowed to resume 5 vs. 5 practices for the first time in months.