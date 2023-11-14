PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith left Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a head injury, and the team said he was being transported to a hospital for evaluation and additional testing.

Smith was knocked down in a collision at the defensive end of the floor midway through the second quarter as Sixers forward Paul Reed went up for a dunk.

Smith immediately left the floor with Indiana’s trainers. He was declared out for the rest of the game at halftime after scoring five points in 2:33 of action. The team said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Smith was being taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

The 23-year-old Smith has averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in eight games for Indiana.