INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers fell short of winning the first NBA Cup, but the team and its star player certainly put themselves on the national radar.

Case in point: Haliburton was named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team for the NBA In-Season Tournament. The honor puts him in the company of the NBA’s best: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Phoenix’s Kevin Durant also made the cut.

The team was selected by a media panel and based on player performance in Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

Haliburton was a unanimous selection, appearing on all 20 ballots, as were James, Davis and Antetokounmpo. Durant appeared on seven ballots, the most among the remaining players. Others receiving multiple votes included New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox. The Pacers’ Myles Turner received a single vote.

During the Pacers’ seven In-Season Tournament games, Haliburton averaged 26.7 points and 13.3 assists per game. He shot 52.4% from the field.

Local fans already know about Haliburton–just listen to the “MVP” chants at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. To a certain extent, NBA fans do as well—he was an All-Star selection in 2022—but his performance on the national stage boosted his profile and that of the small-market Pacers, making the NBA’s new tourney an invaluable experience for the franchise.

The Pacers are currently 13-8 on the season, putting them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference about a quarter of the way through the NBA season. They beat Detroit Monday night and have three straight road games: at Milwaukee (Wednesday, Dec. 13); at Washington (Friday, Dec. 15) and at Minnesota (Saturday, Dec. 16).

Their next home game is Monday, Dec. 18, against the Los Angeles Clippers.