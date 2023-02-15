Indiana Pacers teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield will both join the field for this year’s 3-point contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

The duo will be among eight players vying for the title of the NBA’s best long-range shooter during Saturday night’s Skills Competition and Dunk Contest.

Hield has been here before–he took the 3-point crown at the 2020 event as a member of the Sacramento Kings. He’s been one of the NBA’s best sharpshooters this year, leading the league with 224 3-pointers made. He’s hitting at a 42.3% rate–good for 11th in the NBA.

Haliburton made the All-Star Team as a reserve this year. He’s averaging 20 points and 10.1 assists per game. He’s hit 39.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Other players involved in the 3-point contest include Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Past Pacers who’ve tried their hand at the event include Reggie Miller, Danny Granger and Paul George. No Pacers player has ever won.

Hield and Haliburton aren’t the only Indiana Pacers players participating in events this weekend. Rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard will compete for Pau Gasol’s team in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars showcase. That mini-tournament is Friday night.