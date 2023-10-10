INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced the return of the Pacers Fanjam at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, allowing fans to get their first up-close look at the 2023-24 team.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary tickets, a limit of six per person available beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Pacers website.

The first 5,000 fans to enter will receive a complimentary T-shirt and food voucher valid for one hot dog, a bag of chips, and a 12 oz—Pepsi product.

What to watch for:

Head Coach Rick Carlisle will put the team through a full intrasquad game, with two teams of nine playing against each other in two 15-minute halves. The teams will be coached by Lead Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce and Assistant Coach Mike Weinar.

Fans who have received a previously distributed wristband will have an opportunity to get their picture taken with a Pacers player.

Fans who donate $1 will have the opportunity to attempt a free throw on the court. All proceeds benefit the Pacers Foundation, and only cash will be accepted.

Here are some important notes before attending:

Entry – Fans can enter on Penn or Delaware Street ground level.

Parking in the Virginia Avenue Garage is free.

Maximum bag size allowed is 6″x9”x1.5” (i.e., a small clutch-size purse). This is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse policy for all events.

All tickets will be mobile.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse has gone cashless, making retail purchases more convenient.

Guests will move through lower contact security and screening processes.