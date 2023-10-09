MEMPHIS — Jake LaRavia scored the final five points of overtime to rally Memphis over visiting Indiana in both teams’ preseason opener.

LaRavia, who scored 15 points, hit a jumper with 1:13 left to play in the extra period to give the Grizzlies a 124-122 lead. He added a three-point play with 5.1 seconds left to wrap up the win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 18 points and five blocked shots. Desmond Bane scored 17 with four assists. Derrick Rose scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting in 14 minutes.

Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft and acquired in a trade with the Wizards, led Indiana with 19 points. He opened the extra period with a four-point play.

Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points of his 18 points in the first half as the Pacers took a 59-56 lead into halftime.

T.J. McConnell scored all 11 of his points before intermission. First-rounder Ben Sheppard scored 15.

The Pacers’ remaining preseason schedule includes a road game against Houston on Tuesday, followed by home games against Atlanta (Oct. 16) and Cleveland (Oct. 20).

Indiana will open the regular season at home against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 25.