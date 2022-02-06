Pacers dealing Caris LeVert to Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots while defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers are in the process of trading Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a deal confirmed by head coach Rick Carlisle Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple media reports, the Pacers will receive a first round pick, two second round picks, and Ricky Rubio in return from the Cavs. Rubio is out for the season with an ACL tear, and his contract is set to expire this summer.

The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract and a lottery-protected 2022 and first-round pick and two second round picks, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/CxLM9S5wvr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

Sources: The Pacers are trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2022

LeVert is coming off perhaps his best performance of the season, scoring 42 points in a loss to the Bulls on Friday night. For the season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.