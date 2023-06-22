INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers’ most valuable asset in the 2023 NBA Draft is on the move, as the Blue and Gold drafted forward Bilal Coulibaly seventh overall, but will deal the product of the French pro league to the Washington Wizards, who will send the eighth overall pick, Jarace Walker, back to Indiana along with a pair of second-round picks.

The two second-round picks will come from the 2028 draft.

A forward out of Houston, Walker was widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the draft, a skillset that matches the Pacers’ needs, after the team finished second-to-last in the NBA in points allowed per game a season ago. Walker played just one season of college basketball and averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, helping the Cougars to a 33-4 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

From the NBA Combine, Walker recorded the following measurements:

Height (without shoes) 6′ 6.5″

Weight 248.6 lbs

Wingspan 7′ 2.5″

Hand Length 9″

Standing Reach 8′ 8.5”

