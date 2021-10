The $45 million extension guarantees Brogdon $89.3 million over the next four years

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers and Malcolm Brogdon have agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension, keeping him in Indiana through 2025.

Brogdon’s agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports told ESPN the contract will guarantee his client $89.3 million and will begin following the 2022-2023 season. Last year, the sixth-year guard averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Teams can sign extension-eligible players with two years left on their current contracts by 11:59 PM Monday.