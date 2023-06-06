INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers welcomed a familiar face for a workout.

IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis participated in a pre-draft workout Monday at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. The All-American from Center Grove High School showed the team what he had to offer.

“Being back here, being able to be back in your city, your hometown, it’s a blessing, honestly. Just being close to home, being able to see your family and everything that comes with it. Honestly, it’s amazing to be here,” Jackson-Davis told reporters Monday.

The Pacers own the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This year’s other selections include 26 and 29 in the first round, along with 32 and 55 in the second.

Jackson-Davis’ career at IU was unmatched. He grew his game every season and led the team to the NCAA Tournament. He finished as IU’s third all-time leading scorer with 2,258 points, behind only Calbert Cheaney (2,613) and Steve Alford (2,438). A consensus first-team All-American, Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebound, 4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game during his senior season.

Jackson-Davis has a clear tie to the Pacers organization: his biological father, Dale Davis, starred for the Blue and Gold from 1991 through 2000—and returned for a stint in 2004-2005.

But the IU product compared his pro game to that of another former Pacers star.

“Players I could see myself having a similar roles to is someone like Domantas Sabonis, who actually played here. He does a lot of things, he’s a left-handed player, but he can pass the ball really well,” Jackson-Davis said.

The Pacers acquired Sabonis in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The versatile big man played in Indiana from 2017 to 2022 before the franchise traded him to Sacramento.

The biggest question mark for Jackson-Davis remains his outside game. IU’s offense ran through him on the interior, and he finished his NCAA career without making a three-point basket. The modern NBA demands perimeter shooting at every position.

During his Monday workout with the Pacers, he flashed some three-point ability, something he told reporters he’s been working on. It remains to be seen if improving that part of his game will entice a team to take him higher in the draft.

“At the end of the day, I’m just going to give it my all and see where I end up,” he said.

Jackson-Davis has ten more workouts ahead. The NBA Draft is set for June 22.