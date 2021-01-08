Indiana Pacers welcoming limited number of fans for games; face masks, health checks required

Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (4) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers are ready to welcome back fans.

The team will make a limited number of tickets available to the general public for games that will be played from Jan. 24 through March 4. The single-game tickets will be available starting Jan. 19 at Pacers.com, BankersLifeFieldhouse.com and in-person at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office (open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

The Pacers will initially offer 1,000 tickets per game and consider gradual increases after that. The Marion County Public Health Department will allow 25% capacity—roughly 4,500 fans—for home games during the pandemic.

“Our team is incredibly excited to have fans back in the seats, and we all appreciate the immense work done to prepare,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “We have some of the most passionate fans in the League, and we look forward to having them back at the Fieldhouse.”

The team will have several health and safety protocols in place. They include:

Health Screenings: To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children’s behalf.

To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children’s behalf. Face Masks: Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted.

Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted. Physical Distancing: 6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols.

6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols. Pod Seating: Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats.

Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats. Mobile Ticketing: Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy.

Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy. Security: Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags.

Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags. A Cashless Experience: Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena. Concessions: Food items will be individually packaged, and staff will use appropriate PPE and be separated from guests by plexiglass dividers.

A SAFETY-FIRST FACILITY

Cleaning & Disinfection: The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse.

The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse. Hand Sanitizing Stations: More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one.

More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one. Restrooms: Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures.

Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures. HVAC & Air Filtration: The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses.

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses. Training: All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been.

All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been. Communications: Signage will be visible throughout the building, and public announcements and video boards before, during, and after the game will communicate to fans all they need to know to remain safe while in the Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have posted detailed information about the the COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines here.