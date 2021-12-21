Herro, Robinson lead Heat to 125-96 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Rick Carlisle the head coach of the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 24, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson also scored 26 to match a season high and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have hit that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for the Pacers, who lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first half with more soreness in his right Achilles.

It was the first game back for Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 9 after testing positive for COVID-19.