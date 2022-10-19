INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers tip off the regular season at home against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.

But finding the game will be a little different this year, especially for cord cutters who haven’t had the best of luck finding easy access to Indiana Pacers games.

Bally Sports Indiana will carry all 82 games this season; the channel is in its 27th season as the team’s television home.

But most streaming TV services don’t carry Bally Sports Indiana, including popular ones like YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu + Live TV. DirecTV Stream customers can currently access the channel.

Bally Sports+

Fans without a cable or satellite subscription hoping to see the team play do have another option: Bally Sports+, a recently launched streaming service from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

For $19.99 a month or $189.99 annually (which works out to $15.83 a month), fans can stream Indiana Pacers games this season. The Indianapolis-area package also includes Indiana Fever games (and St. Louis Blues games for hockey fans).

Fans can give it a shot with a seven-day trial before committing to the full month or annual packages. It’s available on several platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, mobile and tablet devices (iOS, Android) and BallySports.com.

Cable and satellite TV

Things are a little easier for most cable and satellite customers; Bally Sports Indiana is available on Xfinity, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum and Metronet. You can find your provider by going here.

Pay TV customers can also stream through the Bally Sports app, although they’ll need a TV provider login and password. This is a separate service from Bally Sports+ that requires no additional fee.