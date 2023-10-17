INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton and reserve Aaron Nesmith scored 15 points apiece to help Indiana earn its first preseason victory by handing visiting Atlanta its first loss, 116-112.

Haliburton added eight rebounds and Nesmith hit three 3-pointers for Indiana (1-2). Myles Turner scored 13 and blocked three shots in the team’s preseason home debut.

Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards, scored four points on 2-for-8 shooting. First-rounder Ben Sheppard scored nine on 3-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Saddiq Bey finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench to pace Atlanta (3-1). De’Andre Hunter had 16 points, while AJ Griffin scored 15. Kobe Bufkin, the 15th overall pick, totaled eight points, six rebounds and three assists in a start.

This was the first of two home preseason games for the Pacers, who host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday to finish off their preseason slate. Indiana tips off the regular season against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Oct. 25.