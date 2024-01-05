INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 18 of Indiana’s franchise-record 50 assists and the Pacers routed the Atlanta Hawks 150-116 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Haliburton, the NBA assists leader at 12.8 per game, also had 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led Indiana with 27 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 18, Bruce Brown 17 and Aaron Nesmith 15.

“The assist number is tremendous and obviously an NBA and ABA franchise record is really strong and speaks to the unselfishness of the team,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “That’s something to celebrate. But in this league celebration times are short. So we’ll have to get in our beds tonight and rest up for Boston (Saturday). It’s really the greatest test in basketball now.”

The NBA’s highest-scoring team, Indiana reached 150 points against the Hawks for the second time this season after setting a league season high in a 157-152 victory in Atlanta on Nov. 21.