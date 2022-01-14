Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 23: Rick Carlisle the head coach of the Indiana Pacers against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 23, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 112-94 on Friday night.

Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assist for Phoenix, and Cam Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns finished the first half of the season 32-9, their second-best record in franchise history through the first 41 games.

Justin Holiday scored 25 points for Indiana, Caris LeVert had 20, and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 14 rebounds. The Pacers have lost three in a row and nine of 10.

Booker scored 22 points in the third quarter to help the Suns take an 80-76 lead into the fourth. Down 73-76, Phoenix had a 23-2 run to take a 96-78 lead.

Neither team shot well in a low-scoring first half, with the Suns ahead 46-38 lead at the intermission.

TIP-INS

Suns: Cam Johnson did not play for the second consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb was sidelined with a sore left knee. … Malcolm Brogdon, who played 17 minutes Wednesday night in a loss to Boston, was out with a sore right Achilles. The game against Boston was his first since Dec. 21 because of the Achilles injury. … Chris Duarte returned after missing the previous two games because of the birth of his daughter.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Detroit on Sunday.

Pacers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.