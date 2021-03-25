Pacers’ Warren out for rest of season as trade deadline passes

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: T.J. Warren #1 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers’ forward T.J. Warren will miss the remainder of the season as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his left foot.

Warren only played in four games before being sidelined in late December. He had surgery on Jan. 5 to repair the injury.

The Pacers were hoping for another big year from Warren after he led them in scoring last year at 19.8 points per game in his first season in Indiana. He was spectacular in the NBA bubble, scoring 53 points in a win against Philadelphia.

The team also decided to keep the core roster together on Wednesday, not making any moves before the league’s trade deadline.

Victor Oladipo, who started the year with the Pacers, was traded for the second time this season as the Rockets shipped him to the Heat.