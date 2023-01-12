INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will be out at least two weeks after he suffered injuries to his elbow and knee during Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks, the team announced.

The Pacers said Haliburton is dealing with a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion. He underwent an MRI Thursday afternoon, and the team said it is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans.

The plan is for Haliburton to be re-evaluated in about two weeks, said the Pacers.

Haliburton has put together an All-Star-caliber season. He leads the NBA with 10.2 assists per game and is the Pacers’ top scorer, averaging over 20 points per contest. Haliburton’s play is a major reason why Indiana currently holds the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.