INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named a 2023 NBA All-Star on Thursday.

In his second season with the Pacers, Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and a league-high 10.2 assists per game.

Haliburton is the first Pacer to be named an All-Star since Domantas Sabonis (2020-2021), who Indiana traded to Sacramento last season as part of the trade to acquire Haliburton.

The Pacers’ star hadn’t played since Jan. 11 due to injury, but Haliburton returned to the starting lineup Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2023 NBA All-Star teams are now official:

Eastern Conference Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Eastern Conference Reserves

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Western Conference Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Western Conference Reserves

Paul George (LA Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)