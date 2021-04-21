Pacers sign Oshae Brissett

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 14: Oshae Brissett #12 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers signed forward Oshae Brissett to a new contract, the franchise announced Wednesday morning.

Brissett had previously signed a pair of 10-day contracts with Indiana this month. His new deal is for a reported three years, according to the IndyStar’s J. Michael.

Pacers have agreed to a 3 year deal for Oshae Brissett aka @Obrissy , league source tells @IndyStarSports — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) April 20, 2021

Brissett played for the Fort Wayne Mad Antz in the last G-League season, averaging 18.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 12 games. Since joining the Pacers, Brissett has played in six games, averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.2 assists. He recorded his first NBA start in Monday’s game against the Spurs, scoring a career-best 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and six rebounds over 25 minutes.