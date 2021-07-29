Pacers select Chris Duarte with the 13th pick in the NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Chris Duarte #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers selected Oregon’s Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The 6-6, 190 guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in two seasons in Eugene.

He averaged 17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 2.7 apg last season while earning first team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Pacers have one more pick tonight, the first choice of the second round after making a trade. Multiple outlets report the team traded picks nos. 54 and 60 to Milwaukee for that 31st overall.