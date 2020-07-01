Pacers resume workouts, Oladipo unsure of return

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 10: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – One day closer to the NBA resuming its season, and it’s a big day around the league as mandatory workouts begin.

When the Pacers resume their season in Orlando, there is no guarantee Victor Oladipo will be suiting up.

“I haven’t made a decision just yet,” says Oladipo. “Just taking it one day at a time. When the day comes, I’ll know.”

Oladipo’s hesitancy is not COVID related. It’s not social justice related. It’s purely rehab related, as he works to get back to full health from his ruptured quad tendon, even as Pacers President Kevin Pritchard said earlier this week Oladipo is in better physical shape than he’s seen in a long time.

“We’ve had an extensive period of time off,” explains Oladipo. “To go back and ramp things up again, I’m susceptible to injury more so than anyone else since I was already injured beforehand and I wasn’t 100 percent when I came back to begin with.”

One hundred percent is the goal, and Oladipo is confident he’s on his way there, making progress since the last time he suited up, scoring a season-best 27 points against the Celtics in Boston on March 10.

“I’m feeling great though, feeling a whole lot better, even better than I did against the Celtics,” states Oladipo. “At the same time, I have to be smart.”

It is for that reason, trying to be smart, in an abundance of caution, that Oladipo is not committing to Orlando as of now. The Blue and Gold re-open their season in one month, on August 1.