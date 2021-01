Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is day-to-day after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right hand, the team announced Tuesday.

The Pacers say the injury is stable and will not require surgery.

In 12 games this season, Turner has averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and a league-leading 4.2 block per contest.

Indiana’s next game is Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.