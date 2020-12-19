Pacers lose preseason finale, open regular season on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 18: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers lost their final preseason game 113-107 to the 76ers in their first action at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NBA season in March.

Domantas Sabonis lead Indiana with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 11 rebounds, while Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and Victor Oladipo scored 20 on 7-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-9 from beyond the three-point arc.

Myles Turner (concussion evaluation) and T.J. Warren (plantar fasciitis) did not play.

The Pacers finished the preseason 0-3. They open the regular season Wednesday against the Knicks at home at 7:00 p.m.