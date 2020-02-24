Pacers’ Lamb out for the season with multiple injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Pacers' forward Jeremy Lamb is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus and a break in his left knee.

Lamb landed awkwardly after being fouled going up for a lay-up in the second quarter of the Pacers' game in Toronto on Sunday night.

He stayed on the floor and made two free throws before the training staff took him back to the locker room.

Lamb is in his first season in Indiana after signing a three-year contract this offseason. He's played in 46 games averaging 12.5 points per game.

He will have surgery at a later date.