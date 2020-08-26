Pacers fire head coach Nate McMillan

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 10: Head coach Nate McMillan of the Indiana Pacers reacts from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Heat at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement – Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers have fired head coach Nate McMillan after the team was swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the franchise announced Wednesday.

McMillan’s Pacers lost nine postseason games in a row, dating back to 2018. This year’s sweep came at the hands of the Miami Heat. The Blue and Gold were also swept last year by the Celtics. Two years ago, Indiana lost a Game 7 in Cleveland to the Cavs.

“On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard in a statement. “This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”

Two weeks ago, the Pacers announced they had agreed to an extension with McMillan. Then, Pritchard said McMillan’s work over four years “merits this extension” and that McMillan “produced positive results”.

McMillan coached the Pacers to a 183-136 record in four seasons, 3-16 in the postseason.

Pacer fans, how do you feel about the firing of Nate McMillan? — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) August 26, 2020