Pacers’ Brogdon listed week-to-week with injury

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris, which is a muscle attached to the hip and is the only muscle that can flex the hip.

According to the Pacers, the injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee. The Pacers fell 119-100.

