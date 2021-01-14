Pacers, IU games postponed this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect professional and college sports schedules.

The Pacers’ game in Phoenix on Saturday night has been postponed because of contact tracing with the Suns. The team will not have the required eight players available to play the game.

Indiana’s game at Michigan State on Sunday afternoon has also been postponed. The Spartans are dealing with positive COVID-19 tests in their program.

The schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Pacers’ game in Portland and the Hoosiers’ rivalry game with Purdue on Thursday night went on as scheduled.