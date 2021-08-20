Pacers 2021-22 schedule released

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season Friday afternoon, and Indiana will begin on the road.

The Pacers start the year with an October 20 game in Charlotte against the Hornets followed by a date with the Wizards on October 22. Before too long, the Blue and Gold return to Central Indiana for their home opener, slated for October 23 against the Heat. The reigning league champion Milwaukee Bucks are next up, inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 25.

Thanksgiving weekend should be an exciting one downtown as the Pacers host the Lakers on Wednesday (November 24), followed by the Raptors on Friday and the Bucks on Sunday. That string of games comes as part of a stretch where the Blue and Gold play nine of 10 at home.

Wrapping up the year strong will be a stiff challenge, with back-to-back games against last year’s top seed in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers, on April 5 and April 9 followed by a showdown with the Nets on April 10 to finish the regular season.