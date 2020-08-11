Pac-12 postpones all sports through end of calendar year

A Pac-12 basketball logo is displayed on the court before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday that all sport competitions are postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year, including basketball.

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone sports “after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice,” the conference said in a statement.

When conditions improve, the Pac-12 would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021, the conference also announced.

Impacted student-athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed, the Pac-12 said. The conference “strongly encourages” the NCAA to grant an additional year of eligibility to students who opt out of competition this academic year.

The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis. Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is. Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble. Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year. We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families. We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott