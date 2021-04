MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: CBS commentators Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Jim Nantz look on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Nantz will call his 30th Final Four for CBS Sports on Saturday night.

But this one will be extra special. His alma mater Houston plays in the first national semifinal against Baylor. It’s the Cougars’ first trip to championship weekend since 1984.

CBS4’s Nick McGill talked with Nantz about this unique tournament in Indianapolis.