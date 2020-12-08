Ohio State-Michigan game canceled, Indiana in position to make Big Ten title game

Tom Allen the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers against the Maryland Terrapins during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Wolverines’ program.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals.”

The Buckeyes will now only play five games after having dates with Maryland and Illinois also canceled because of coronavirus outbreaks.

The Big Ten mandated teams must play six games to make the conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 19, so the Buckeyes may be ineligible to represent the East division now.

Indiana is currently second in the division at 6-1 and could take Ohio State’s place.

The conference could change the rules to allow the Buckeyes to play since they have the best chance to represent the league in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana is scheduled to play Purdue on Saturday, but the Boilermakers canceled practice on Tuesday to evaluate COVID-19 test results, so that game may be in jeopardy as well.

Northwestern will represent the West division in the title game.