Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner said Tuesday he will enter his name in the transfer portal, but did not rule out remaining with the Fighting Irish.

Buchner posted on Twitter that he loves Notre Dame, but decided to explore other options after competing with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the starting job in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman did not name a starter after spring practice.

“After discussions with Coach Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider,” Buchner said.

Hartman arrived earlier this year with three seasons of starting experience and 110 career touchdown passes. He will be a sixth-year senior.

Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but injured his shoulder in Week 2 against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.

In two seasons with the Irish, the former four-star recruit from California has thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has also run for seven scores and 459 yards.

Notre Dame has a new offensive coordinator this year after Tommy Rees left his alma mater to take the same job at Alabama.

Gerard Parker was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator by Freeman.

At Alabama, the Crimson Tide is also searching for its next starting quarterback with third-year player Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson taking the bulk of the reps during last week’s spring game.