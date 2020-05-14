Nojel Eastern transferring to Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – JANUARY 12: Nojel Eastern #20 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts after a play during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Mackey Arena on January 12, 2020 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nojel Eastern is staying in the Big Ten.

Two days after Purdue head coach Matt Painter announced Eastern was entering the transfer portal, the guard posted on his Twitter account he is committed to Michigan.

Eastern averaged 5.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in three seasons in West Lafayette. He was named to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team the last two years.

He initially put his name into the NBA Draft in April. He has one season of eligibility left. He will have to sit out this year unless the NCAA grants him a waiver.

Eastern is the second veteran to leave the Boilermakers’ program in the last month. Center Matt Haarms transferred to BYU for his final year. Purdue will have no seniors on its roster next season.