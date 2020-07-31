No preseason games for Colts, no problem

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Colts continue an unprecedented training camp, the evaluation of players will be a much different task than in years past.

With no preseason games, the Horseshoe staff will have to find other ways to determine the final roster.

Head Coach Frank Reich is ready for the challenge,

“We all think we are pretty good evaluators in this building, so naturally I think we feel confident we’re going to be able to figure out who it is that should make our team and who is going to help us the most,” he said.

The team will also have the benefit of two practices at Lucas Oil Stadium

“We will try to make those practices as game-like as we can,” Reich added.

For 21 straight years, an undrafted rookie free agent has made the Colts roster. That streak could been jeopardy without preseason games to showcase talent.

General manager Chris Ballard weighed in on the topic.

“It’s going to be a challenge. We’ll have to set up competitive situations in training camp to be able to really evaluate the player the best we can,” he said.

Ballard also believes the cream will always rise to the top regardless of the circumstances.

“If they’re talented like we think they are and even the undrafted free agents, they’ll show. We’ll give them a chance to show. If we think they can play a role and help us, they’ll make the team.”

As far as starting the season without any preseason games, Ballard points out that it’s nothing new for players that reach the NFL.

“College football does it every year. They don’t have any preseason games.”

And that will be the case for this 2020 edition of the Colts.

Ready or not, the games count starting September 13th at Jacksonville.