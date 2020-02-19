No more minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 29: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Portland Trailblazersat Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 29, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers resumed practice Wednesday after the NBA’s All-Star break with good news for their two-time All-Star.

Victor Oladipo no longer has a doctor-imposed minutes restriction.

“Hopefully I keep working hard so I can be at the highest level of basketball for myself so I can help this team win,” said Oladipo.

"He's happy about that," added head coach Nate McMillan. "His minutes will increase and become more like the starters' (minutes)."

The Pacers' starters typically play between 32 and 34 minutes per game. Victor originally returned from his quad injury with a 24-minute-per-game restriction. That number was raised to 28 minutes after a few games back.

"I'm just trying to get ready," Oladipo added, "ready every day, for when this thing starts really rolling, the rest of this season and the playoffs."

The Pacers play their first game after the All-Star break Friday in New York against the Knicks.