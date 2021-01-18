NFL Scouting Combine won’t be held in Indianapolis in February

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III of Alabama runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine is the latest mega-event impacted by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

An event that turned Indy into the NFL’s epicenter in late February for more than three decades, the Combine won’t be held in the city this year and faces a drastically altered schedule in the coming months.

No longer will more than 300 draft-eligible players and hundreds of coaches, general managers, scouts and medical personnel – not to mention 1,000-plus credentialed members of the media – descend on Indy.

According to a memo sent to teams and obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, there will be no in-person workouts at the Combine. All workouts will be held at players’ Pro Days on college campuses. The overriding objective will be to “encourage consistency in testing and drills across Pro Days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts,’’ according to the memo.

The NFL still is in the process of “obtaining comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects.’’ That plan, according to the memo, undoubtedly will involve a combination of virtual interviews by each team’s medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the participant’s residence. There likely will be a number of in-person medical examinations as well, which will be made available to all teams.

All interviews between teams and players invited to the Combine will be held virtually and coordinated by Jeff Foster, president of the locally-based National Scouting Combine.

