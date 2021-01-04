THE BIG GAME Sponsored By Shelbourne Knee Center
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

NFL Playoff schedule: Colts-Bills kickoff Wild Card round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 03: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)


INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will help kickoff this season’s NFL playoffs.

The Colts (11-5) meet the Bills (13-3) in Buffalo on FOX59’s news gathering partner CBS4 on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

It will be the first of six wild card games this weekend. This year the NFL added a playoff team to each conference, so there is a triple-header of games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Full NFL Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday

  • 1:05 p.m. – Colts at Bills (CBS4)
  • 4:40 p.m. – Rams at Seahawks (FOX59)
  • 8:15 p.m. – Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Sunday

  • 1:05 p.m. – Ravens at Titans
  • 4:40 p.m. – Bears at Saints (CBS4)
  • 8:15 p.m. – Browns at Steelers

