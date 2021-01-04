NFL Playoff schedule: Colts-Bills kickoff Wild Card round

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will help kickoff this season’s NFL playoffs.
The Colts (11-5) meet the Bills (13-3) in Buffalo on FOX59’s news gathering partner CBS4 on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.
It will be the first of six wild card games this weekend. This year the NFL added a playoff team to each conference, so there is a triple-header of games on both Saturday and Sunday.
Full NFL Wild Card Round Schedule:
Saturday
- 1:05 p.m. – Colts at Bills (CBS4)
- 4:40 p.m. – Rams at Seahawks (FOX59)
- 8:15 p.m. – Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
Sunday
- 1:05 p.m. – Ravens at Titans
- 4:40 p.m. – Bears at Saints (CBS4)
- 8:15 p.m. – Browns at Steelers