NFL may move scouting combine out of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis has hosted the NFL Combine since 1987, but that could soon change.

While the Circle City will be the site of the 2022 NFL Combine, the league is entertaining other offers.

The NFL sent a memo this week to all 32 teams to tell them the league is seeking bids to host the event starting in 2023.

The combine started in 1982 in Tampa, Florida, and moved to Indianapolis in 1987. It’s been held in Indy ever since.

In a typical year, 300 of the top college athletes are invited to the combine to show scouts and coaches they belong on an NFL roster. This year’s combine was limited to the medical portion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl said the city is looking forward to putting in a competitive bid to keep the event in Indianapolis.