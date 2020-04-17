Sizing up the AFC South before the draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After years of one team dominating, the AFC South has become one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

All four teams have won at least one playoff game over the last three seasons. Both the Texans and Titans won in the postseason last year with Tennessee upsetting both the Patriots and top-seeded Ravens to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Colts have seven total draft picks. They don’t have a first round pick after trading it to the 49ers for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Texans, like the Colts have seven total choices and no first rounder after sending it to the Dolphins last season in a massive player and pick swap, including offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The Jaguars have the most picks in the division with 12, including the ninth overall selection and the Titans have seven total.

