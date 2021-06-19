Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden has earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America as he attempts to help Team Penske earn its first win of the season.

Newgarden had a fastest lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on a road course that extends just over 4 miles and features 14 turns. He will be joined on the front row by Colton Herta. Jack Harvey will start third.

Team Penske drivers were three of the top six qualifiers, with Will Power fourth and Simon Pagenaud sixth.

This is the longest that Team Penske has gone without a win to start a season since 1999, and it finished that year winless.

Team Penske has come close several times through the first eight races of the season, but it has been unable to close the deal. That was particularly apparent during last weekend’s doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

Power seemed in control of the first race until his car wouldn’t restart after a red flag. Newgarden was edged by Pato O’Ward in the second race.