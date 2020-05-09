New Pal softball seniors ponder potential fourth straight state title run canceled due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The New Palestine High School softball program has built a dynasty on the diamond.



The Dragons would be competing for their fourth straight state title in June. But, the IHSAA canceled the remainder of winter and spring sports for the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.



New Pal has won has won six state titles under hall of fame head coach Ed Marcum, three of which were earned over the last three years.



But this season, Marcum’s coaching calendar is empty.



“I look at the schedule of who we should have been playing tonight or this weekend,” Marcum said. “I don’t know if that makes it harder or not. But for me, it’s just kind of a way to remember the season.”



Four seniors hoped to finish their high school careers as four-time state champions, a feat that would have been special for senior Gillan Pritt.



“I worked for nine months because I tore my ACL. I got cleared the week before tryouts. And then, it all got taken away,” Pritt said. “I’m also not playing in college. So I’m done, which is also really hard.”



Three other seniors will play college softball. Michaela Jones is committed to the University of Maryland. Knowing her playing career is not over has made this unprecedented transition easier.



“I think it did downplay a little just because I do get to play softball at the next level,” Jones said. “It’s sad to think about what could have been.”



Raegan Hiatt will play close to home at Marian University. She hopes to stay close with her high school teammates, too.



“I realize I’m never going to walk in the halls with them ever again and have the same classes with them,” she said.



The saying goes all good things must come to an end. But, the New Pal community has shown the Dragons dynasty will never die.



“In a way I feel like we’re getting honored more than if none of this happened,” senior Sydney Anderson said. “It goes to show that they actually care about us and that they aren’t just done with us.”

